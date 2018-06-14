Overview

Dr. Brian Saltzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Saltzman Urological Assoicates PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.