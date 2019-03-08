Dr. Brian Salter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Salter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Salter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Salter works at
Locations
-
1
Annapolis Neurology122 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-9694
-
2
Annapolis Neurology Associates130 Love Point Rd Ste 107, Stevensville, MD 21666 Directions (410) 266-9694
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salter?
This whole office is Wonderful, I unfortunately have been to a lot of Dr’s and it is sad sometimes you can have a Good Dr. but if he or she has an office staff that is not supportive to the patients it really does the Dr. a dis justices. In this Office, Dr. Salter has staff that allows him to Shine like he should. He and his staff are a real Blessing!!!!!!
About Dr. Brian Salter, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1235274911
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salter works at
Dr. Salter has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.