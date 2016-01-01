Overview

Dr. Brian Sager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Sager works at Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.