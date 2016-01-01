See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Abilene, TX
Dr. Brian Sager, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (4)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Sager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Sager works at Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abilene Bone & Joint Clinic
    1633 Cottonwood St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 672-4372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Ankle Fracture
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Sager, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265872055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sager works at Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sager’s profile.

    Dr. Sager has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

