Dr. Brian Rundall, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Rundall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My heart was in his hands….he did great! Not a lot of talk , but good results …,
About Dr. Brian Rundall, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Northside Medical Center & Tod Childrens
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Utah
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rundall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rundall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rundall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rundall.
