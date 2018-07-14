Dr. Brian Rosenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rosenthal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Rosenthal, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-2304
-
2
Midlantic Lab - Ucsepa325 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 272-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very professional and an excellent doctor! Thanks Dr. R!
About Dr. Brian Rosenthal, DO
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922091891
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
