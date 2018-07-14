Overview

Dr. Brian Rosenthal, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at BuxMont Urological Specialists in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.