Dr. Brian Rose, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Rose works at Brian T. Rose MD Plc. in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian T. Rose MD Plc.
    7571 S Willow Dr Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 897-3131
  2. 2
    Limited To Official State University Dut
    65 S Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2353
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    University of Utah Midvalley Dermatology
    243 E 6100 S, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 585-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Eye Cancer
Headache
Migraine
Eye Cancer
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2019
    He is very thorough and explains everything!
    — Apr 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851364723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose has seen patients for Migraine and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

