Overview

Dr. Brian Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Texoma Orthopedic & Spine in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.