Dr. Brian Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
Texoma Orthopedic & Spine5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 120, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (580) 931-2278
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Helped my husband with his neck
About Dr. Brian Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164483368
Education & Certifications
- South Texas Spinal Clinic (Spinal Orthopedic Surgery)
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
