Dr. Brian Robinson, DDS
Dr. Brian Robinson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with The University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Robinson works at
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 363-5183Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Robinson was very understand of my nerves going into the procedure so he made sure to not only reassure me but to also make sure all my questions were answered. What I have never experienced before that I experienced with Dr. Robinson, is that he called me the next morning personally just to check how I was doing/symptoms and pain level. That was unheard of to me.
- The University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
