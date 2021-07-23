Dr. Brian Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Virginia - Charlottesville VA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 944-6162
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robert’s had an extremely caring demeanor! He listened to my concerns when I had been to four previous doctors who couldn’t have cared less. Dr Roberts told me that HE would get answers and I’d start feeling better. He began working on a care plan right away.
About Dr. Brian Roberts, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700877909
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center - Washington DC
- University of Virginia - Charlottesville VA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.