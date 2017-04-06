Dr. Brian Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Ridge works at
Locations
-
1
Wheat Ridge General and Vascular Surgical Associates PC7805 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 431-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vein Care Institute7390 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226 Directions (303) 798-3467
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridge?
My daughter had excellent results after her procedures a couple of months ago. I am very excited for my scheduled appointment this week. Dr. Ridge and his staff are very professional and friendly. Highly recommend their services!
About Dr. Brian Ridge, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386718088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridge works at
Dr. Ridge has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.