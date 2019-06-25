Overview

Dr. Brian Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Richardson works at Jackson Urology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.