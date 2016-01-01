Overview

Dr. Brian Richards, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Medical Associates Shoals in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.