Dr. Brian Reuben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Reuben, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Reuben, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of Gent|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Reuben works at
Locations
-
1
St Mark s Hospital Plastic Surgery6686 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5624
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reuben?
Perfect artistry!
About Dr. Brian Reuben, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1447457221
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Gent|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Univeristy of Utah|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuben works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.