Dr. Brian Reuben, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Reuben, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of Gent|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Dr. Reuben works at St Mark s Hospital Plastic Surgery in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Mark s Hospital Plastic Surgery
    6686 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check insurance when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Perfect artistry!
    Natalie Bruce — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Reuben, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447457221
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy of Gent|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univeristy of Utah|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Reuben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reuben works at St Mark s Hospital Plastic Surgery in Cottonwood Heights, UT. View the full address on Dr. Reuben’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

