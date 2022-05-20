Overview

Dr. Brian Rell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



Dr. Rell works at Advanced Urology of Sarasota, LLC in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.