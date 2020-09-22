Overview

Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD is a Pulmonologist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Pinckneyville Community Hospital.



Dr. Reichardt works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Breese, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.