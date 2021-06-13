See All Plastic Surgeons in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Brian Reedy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (90)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Reedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Surgical Institute of Reading.

Dr. Reedy works at Berks Plastic Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berks Plastic Surgery
    50 Commerce Dr, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 320-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Surgical Institute of Reading

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. Reedy and his staff made the consult, pre op, day of, and post op appointments so comfortable and easy. Any questions that I had, were answered. Dr. Reedy’s experience and confidence made me feel comfortable that I was making the right decision and he knew what what look best for my body type. I am beyond happy with my results and I would recommend BPS to anyone!
    Danielle — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Reedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215080189
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reedy works at Berks Plastic Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Reedy’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

