Dr. Brian Reedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Reedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Surgical Institute of Reading.
Locations
Berks Plastic Surgery50 Commerce Dr, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 320-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Surgical Institute of Reading
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reedy and his staff made the consult, pre op, day of, and post op appointments so comfortable and easy. Any questions that I had, were answered. Dr. Reedy’s experience and confidence made me feel comfortable that I was making the right decision and he knew what what look best for my body type. I am beyond happy with my results and I would recommend BPS to anyone!
About Dr. Brian Reedy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
