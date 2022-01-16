Dr. Brian Rebolledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebolledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rebolledo, MD
Dr. Brian Rebolledo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7980Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic Encinitas310 Santa Fe Dr Ste 205, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-6919
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7980
- Scripps Green Hospital
Dr Rebolledo is awesome! Both my shoulders were a mess and now, good as new! Wish he could fix my back…
About Dr. Brian Rebolledo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104119494
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell MC/New York Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
