Overview

Dr. Brian Ratigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Ratigan works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.