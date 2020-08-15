Overview

Dr. Brian Rapp, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Rapp works at Franciscan Surgery Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.