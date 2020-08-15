Dr. Brian Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Rapp, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rapp has provided caring and respectful care for my father, while providing open and ongoing communication. He is an exceptional provider that I will recommend to others.
About Dr. Brian Rapp, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407014657
Education & Certifications
- Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rapp has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
