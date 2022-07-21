See All Dermatologists in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Brian Raphael, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Raphael, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Raphael, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.

Dr. Raphael works at Empire Dermatology in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empire Dermatology
    5823 Widewaters Pkwy, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 500-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Melanoma
Burn Injuries
Impetigo
Melanoma
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photoallergic Eruption Chevron Icon
Phototoxic Eczema Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Prurigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prurigo
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raphael?

    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Raphael took his time explaining things to me in detail so that I could make an informed decision. He was open about pros and cons with all options. He didn’t rush my appointment at all. The doctor and his staff are all great!
    — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Raphael, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Raphael, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raphael to family and friends

    Dr. Raphael's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raphael

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Raphael, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Raphael, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205121324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SkinCare Physicians of Chestnut Hill
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raphael works at Empire Dermatology in East Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raphael’s profile.

    Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Impetigo and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Raphael, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.