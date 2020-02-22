Overview

Dr. Brian Ramza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Ramza works at Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.