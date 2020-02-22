Dr. Brian Ramza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ramza, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ramza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-Plaza4330 Wornall Rd Ste 2000, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 931-1883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 230, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 931-1883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Dr Ramza inserted my pacemaker December 24. Best Xmas gift ever! Minimal pain, smooth scar, peace of mind.
About Dr. Brian Ramza, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
