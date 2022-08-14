Dr. Brian Rajca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rajca, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Rajca, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rajca works at
Locations
Associates in Digestive Health - Fort Myers13051 University Dr Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant, informative, clear plan
About Dr. Brian Rajca, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083876197
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Washington University, St Louis
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajca has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
558 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.