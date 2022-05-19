Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quebbemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Quebbemann works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Inc.496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 6, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 722-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quebbemann?
The doctor and staff have been great! Feel like a valued patient.
About Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477609881
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quebbemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quebbemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quebbemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quebbemann works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Quebbemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quebbemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quebbemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quebbemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.