See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Quebbemann works at The N.E.W. Program in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Coon, MD
Dr. John Coon, MD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Inc.
    496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 6, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quebbemann?

    May 19, 2022
    The doctor and staff have been great! Feel like a valued patient.
    — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quebbemann to family and friends

    Dr. Quebbemann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quebbemann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477609881
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quebbemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quebbemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quebbemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quebbemann works at The N.E.W. Program in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quebbemann’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Quebbemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quebbemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quebbemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quebbemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Quebbemann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.