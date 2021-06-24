Dr. Brian Purchase, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purchase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Purchase, DO
Dr. Brian Purchase, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Covenant Sports Medicine2970 Pierce Rd Ste 106, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 753-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Dr. Purchase takes time, does not rush you out. He is open to helping explore new and upcoming treatments. The entire office works extremely well together and with you as a patient.
About Dr. Brian Purchase, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
