Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Westview Hospital
Dr. Przystawski works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists4119 Browns Ln Ste 2, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 454-4187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Foot & Ankle Specialists3020 Charlestown Xing, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 948-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian is very patient and thorough. After listening to my concerns, he prescribed an AFO for my foot drop issue, which has helped immensely. This is such a professional and caring Podiatric practice of which I will confidently recommend.
About Dr. Brian Przystawski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westview Hospital
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Przystawski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Przystawski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Przystawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Przystawski has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Przystawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Przystawski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przystawski.
