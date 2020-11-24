Dr. Brian Pryor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pryor, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Pryor, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Pryor works at
Locations
1
Mercy Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery300 Stafford St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7401
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a follow up review as I am still in the process of reconstruction. I feel it is important to acknowledge the ongoing amazing care given by Dr. Pryor and his team. One thing to clarify from my first review in August was the wait time. I think I clicked a wrong button accidentally while scrolling and leaving the review stating things to be improved were long wait times. This is NOT true. I have rarely waited more than 5 minutes. I tried to retract from original review but was unable. This is a 5 star practice all the way! Whatever your reason for finding your way to Dr. Pryor and his team, look no further....You are in good hands!
About Dr. Brian Pryor, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- General Surgery
- Neumann University
Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pryor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pryor works at
Dr. Pryor has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pryor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryor.
