Dr. Brian Proctor, DO
Dr. Brian Proctor, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Gottlieb Eye Center675 W North Ave Ste 107, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-4510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
La Grange Eyecare Associates5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 450, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 531-1601Tuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday2:30pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Third doctor I had to see and he cured my issue! The staff is super efficient and fast. No wait time. Highly recommend
About Dr. Brian Proctor, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kalamazoo College
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
