Dr. Brian Proctor, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Brian Proctor, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Proctor works at Gottlieb Eye Center in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gottlieb Eye Center
    675 W North Ave Ste 107, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 450-4510
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    La Grange Eyecare Associates
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 450, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 531-1601
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Keratitis
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Keratitis
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Graves' Disease
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2022
    Third doctor I had to see and he cured my issue! The staff is super efficient and fast. No wait time. Highly recommend
    About Dr. Brian Proctor, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649276833
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Kalamazoo College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Proctor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

