Dr. Brian Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Price, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Locations
Central Cardiology Associates1324 Woodland Dr Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology325 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. I'm lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Brian Price, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962536953
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Price using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
