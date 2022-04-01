Dr. Brian Pressley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pressley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pressley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brian Pressley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Pressley works at
Premier Dentistry of Wake Forest2824 Rogers Rd Ste 103, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 867-4408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just needed to get an old filling replaced, and Dr Pressley and his staff were extremely gentle and professional in performing the work. His rates are very reasonable, and what I really like is the fact that they send you the copay information a day before your appointment, so no surprises there!!!!
About Dr. Brian Pressley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093023053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pressley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pressley accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pressley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pressley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pressley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pressley.
