Overview

Dr. Brian Prebil, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Prebil works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.