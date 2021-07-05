Dr. Brian Prebil, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prebil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Prebil, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Prebil, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Prebil works at
Locations
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
Center for Minimally Invasive & Robotic Surgery14155 N 83rd Ave Ste A105, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 486-7700
St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (602) 486-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good. Dr Prebil performed a robotic hernia repair on me 5 days ago. Feel pretty good and moving around with limited discomfort. Staff at St Joseph Westgate was awesome.
About Dr. Brian Prebil, DO
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639132087
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prebil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prebil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prebil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prebil has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prebil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prebil speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Prebil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prebil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prebil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prebil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.