Dr. Brian Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
Mountain Orthopedics - Layton201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 639-9741
Mountain Orthopedics1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 400, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (385) 317-6682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powell is a wonderful doctor. He has seen both my son and my step-daughter and I always recommend him to all my family and friends. Dr. Powell cares. He is kind and patient and, from what I can tell, very skilled at his profession. He gets all the stars from me!
About Dr. Brian Powell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194011130
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
