Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD
Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7003B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5570
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Porshinsky took care of my spouse's nasal problem during the pandemic. This was the second surgery necessary to correct an ongoing breathing issue. What is very impressive about Dr. Porshinsky is his ability to listen to the patient and diagnose the problem properly. When the problem continued, the second surgery was necessary to expand upon the first surgery conducted two years prior. What made the situation challenging is the fact my spouse has difficulty communicating, as a result of cognitive damage experienced from a stroke. He cannot communicate with any specificity what he is experiencing, and relies upon me to relay what I am observing. This is where Dr. Porshinsky patiently listens and helps with the assessment. As a result of his excellent care, my spouse now breathes better than he ever has, and I highly recommend Dr. Porshinsky.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Medical College of Ohio
- Ohio State University
- Critical Care Surgery and Plastic Surgery
