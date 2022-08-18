Dr. Brian Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Poole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Poole, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Locations
-
1
Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-6007
-
2
Omaha Nephrology PC1111 N 102nd Ct Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 502-2747
-
3
Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 506-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poole carefully listens to what I have to say, then has a dialogue with me about my situation, my questions, and possible solutions. He's a good listener and quickly gets to the heart of the problem. His humor sometimes shows up (and I appreciate that, too). Not only that, but his nurse is on top of things and is a helpful "second opinion" to have.
About Dr. Brian Poole, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245330760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
