Overview

Dr. Brian Poole, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Poole works at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.