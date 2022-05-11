Dr. Brian Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Pollack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Cardiac Specialists PC25 Germantown Rd Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollack is the best! He is kind, caring and spends time explaining my cardiovascular issues. He is the best!
About Dr. Brian Pollack, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558355347
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
