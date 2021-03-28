Dr. Brian Policano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Policano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Policano, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Policano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7 Chenoweth Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Policano?
Dr Policano takes very good care of my grandson. I recommend him to anyone with a child. He takes the time to listen and really figure out what’s going on with his patients. Great staff also!
About Dr. Brian Policano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1366459299
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Policano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Policano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Policano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Policano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Policano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Policano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Policano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.