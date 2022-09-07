Dr. Brian Plato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Plato, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Plato, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Plato works at
Locations
Norton Medical Plaza II3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6782
Norton Neurology Services4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve experienced migraines for several years now. When I met Dr. Plato until now he always takes his time during an office visit. I never have to wait to be seen. Honestly it’s five minutes or less and they are calling me back. I’ve been working with Dr. Plato since October and he hasn’t given up on me yet. I truly appreciate all he has done for my family and I.
About Dr. Brian Plato, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285821876
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plato works at
Dr. Plato has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Plato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.