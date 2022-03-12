Dr. Brian Pinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Pinsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3404
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group206 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 683-5630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinsky is very caring and companionate, as well as extremely competent and professional. He has fully answered all my questions about my upcoming surgery (nerve repair and reconstruction to restore function and sensation). I believe Dr. Pinsky is the best choice for such complicated matter.
About Dr. Brian Pinsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023276078
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Hand and Microsurgery, UCLA Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospita
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
