Overview

Dr. Brian Pinsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Pinsky works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.