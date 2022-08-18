Overview

Dr. Brian Phipps, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Phipps works at Central Ohio Primary Care in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.