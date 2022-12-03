Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petroelje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD
Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
He was very informative. Answered our questions right away.
- University Ia Coll Med
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
