Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Petroelje works at SHMG Infectious Disease - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Blastomycosis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Blastomycosis
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He was very informative. Answered our questions right away.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801823950
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ia Coll Med
    • University Ia Coll Med
    • University Ia Coll Med
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Petroelje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petroelje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petroelje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petroelje works at SHMG Infectious Disease - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Petroelje’s profile.

    Dr. Petroelje has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petroelje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petroelje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petroelje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

