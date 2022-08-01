Dr. Brian Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Peters, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with John Sealey University Tx Med Br
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Dallas Otolaryngology Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste A103, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very nice and courteous. Person that performed the hearing test was very knowledgeable. Dr peters explained well my level of hearing loss and options for correction.
About Dr. Brian Peters, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1124076062
Education & Certifications
- John Sealey University Tx Med Br
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of North Texas
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
