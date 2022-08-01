See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Brian Peters, MD

Neurotology
Dr. Brian Peters, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with John Sealey University Tx Med Br

Dr. Peters works at Dallas Ear Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Otolaryngology Associates
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A103, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7600

Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas

Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Aug 01, 2022
    Staff was very nice and courteous. Person that performed the hearing test was very knowledgeable. Dr peters explained well my level of hearing loss and options for correction.
    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124076062
    Fellowship
    • John Sealey University Tx Med Br
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Brian Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters works at Dallas Ear Institute in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peters’s profile.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

