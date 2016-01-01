Dr. Brian Peshek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peshek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Peshek, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Peshek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Office1500 Abbot Rd Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Peshek, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peshek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peshek accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peshek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peshek has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peshek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peshek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peshek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peshek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peshek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.