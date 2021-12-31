Overview

Dr. Brian Perry, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, South Texas Health System Edinburg and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Perry works at UT Health Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.