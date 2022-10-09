Overview

Dr. Brian Perri, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Docs Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Perri works at Justin Saliman MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.