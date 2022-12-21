Overview

Dr. Brian Perkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Perkinson works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.