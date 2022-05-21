Dr. Brian Pellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pellini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Pellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Bux Mont Oncology Hematology599 W State St Ste 302, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200
Doylestown Surgery Center593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-7195
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Pellini did triple hernia surgery on me and it is literally a miracle. Within a week I have zero pain and am better than ever after living in agony for over 15 years. Truly an inspired Surgeon.
About Dr. Brian Pellini, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972632198
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pellini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellini works at
Dr. Pellini has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.