Overview

Dr. Brian Pelczar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Pelczar works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Billings, MT with other offices in Lewistown, MT and Powell, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.