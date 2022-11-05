Dr. Brian Pelczar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelczar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pelczar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Pelczar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Pelczar works at
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent Physician Network Ear Nose & Throat2900 12th Ave N Ste 330W, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-6115
-
2
Central Montana Medical Center408 Wendell Ave, Lewistown, MT 59457 Directions (406) 238-6161
-
3
Powell Valley Healthcare777 Avenue H, Powell, WY 82435 Directions (406) 238-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelczar?
Dr. Pelczar is a wonderful physician. He is an experienced and skillful provider. I had suffered from chronic sinus infections and fatigue for several years. He listened to my concerns, and ultimately recommended surgery. After having endoscopic sinus surgery(which was virtually pain free, by the way), I am sleeping better and have more energy. Thank you, Dr. Pelczar. I would recommend him to any of my family and friends.
About Dr. Brian Pelczar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528004520
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelczar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelczar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelczar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelczar works at
Dr. Pelczar has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelczar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelczar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelczar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelczar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelczar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.