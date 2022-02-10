Dr. Brian Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pedersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Pedersen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
-
1
Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife1200 Garden View Rd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 536-7300
-
2
Ucsd Medical Offices South Pharmacy4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6248
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pedersen is an excellent rheumatologist. He is the first doctor who could help me with my condition. I've seen him for over 3 years and I can't imagine anyone giving him 1 star - he's the best I've ever seen. The appointments were never rushed, he always took time to answer all of my questions, and he always provided multiple options in terms of next steps. (It often takes a long time to work through the medications the insurance companies make you try first.)
About Dr. Brian Pedersen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1790913770
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
