Dr. Brian Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Payne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
Jay Hospital Inc.14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL 32565 Directions (850) 444-1717
Baptist Medical Park Airport - Cardiology5100 N 12th Ave Ste 202, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 484-6500
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 934-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having severe chest pain and went to the Baptist Hospital Emergency Room where I was treated by Dr. Payne. A heart catheterization with stent placement was performed by an amazing surgical team in 45 minutes that essentially saved my life. I am eternally grateful. Thank you Dr. Payne
About Dr. Brian Payne, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
