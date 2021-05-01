Dr. Brian Parsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- TX
- Houston
- Dr. Brian Parsley, MD
Dr. Brian Parsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Parsley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Parsley works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
-
2
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 441-9000
-
3
Houston Methodist5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 441-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Total Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Hip Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Injury
- View other providers who treat Hip Labrum Repair
- View other providers who treat Hip Pain
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Osteotomy
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Surgery
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Partial Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Total Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsley?
Dr. Parsley has replaced both my knees. This last surgery was 5 weeks ago. I'm up and about with little to no pain. Graduated from my physical therapy appointments. Of course, I must continue my at home exercises. Dr. Parsley is an amazing surgeon. He gives his patients that extra time & TLC, other doctors usually don't. His staff are attentive and helpful. I drove large distances after a referral from my dear friend had her knees replaced as well. It has changed my life in the most wonderful way. I have Dr. Parsley to thank for that. Check him out, you WON'T be disappointed. Houston Methodist has an excellent facility and rated very highly!
About Dr. Brian Parsley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1366522781
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orth Rsch Institute|Anderson Orthopedic Research Institute
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University Tex
- U Tex Affil Hosp|University Tex Affil Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parsley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsley works at
Dr. Parsley has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Bursitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsley speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.