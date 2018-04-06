Dr. Brian Parrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Parrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Parrett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2340 Clay St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-3898
- 2 2351 Clay St Ste 501, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-3898
-
3
California Pacific Medical Center45 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 565-6888
-
4
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation165 Rowland Way Ste 201, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 600-3898
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian Parrett and his entire staff, from clerks to nurses, were efficient, professional, kind, and caring. I was in San Francisco on vacation, and had a segway accident that resulted in a complex buckle fractures of my zygomatic arch, orbital socket, and sinus maxillary. He saw me the next day, and had me in surgery within hours. I am 2 weeks post-op, and recovering amazingly well. I cannot say enough about Dr. Parrett, and consider myself blessed to have him take me under his care.
About Dr. Brian Parrett, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023196557
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.