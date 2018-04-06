See All Hand Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Brian Parrett, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Parrett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2340 Clay St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-3898
    2351 Clay St Ste 501, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-3898
    California Pacific Medical Center
    45 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 565-6888
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation
    165 Rowland Way Ste 201, Novato, CA 94945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-3898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Novato Community Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 06, 2018
    Dr. Brian Parrett and his entire staff, from clerks to nurses, were efficient, professional, kind, and caring. I was in San Francisco on vacation, and had a segway accident that resulted in a complex buckle fractures of my zygomatic arch, orbital socket, and sinus maxillary. He saw me the next day, and had me in surgery within hours. I am 2 weeks post-op, and recovering amazingly well. I cannot say enough about Dr. Parrett, and consider myself blessed to have him take me under his care.
    Debra T. in Kauai, Hawaii — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Parrett, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023196557
    Education & Certifications

    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Parrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

